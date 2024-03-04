Uttam Kumar Reddy: Committtee to start inspection of Kaleshwaram project from March 6

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the expert committee constituted by the NDSA is scheduled to arrive on March 6 for a thorough examination of the Kaleshwaram project.

Welcoming the formation of the expert committee, Uttam assured full cooperation from the state government for its investigation. He emphasised that the government would prioritise the recommendations of the NDSA concerning the Kaleshwaram project.

Uttam said that the committee was formed following a request for a comprehensive investigation into the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers and potential damage to the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

He said that the NDSA, which had inspected the damaged Medigadda barrage, recommended the immediate emptying of water. Following inspections of the Sundilla and Annaram barrages, the NDSA identified similar issues and directed that they too be emptied. Based on the NDSA directions, the state government promptly released the water as per the Authority’s instructions. However, he said that the BRS leaders were trying to politicise the issue by demanding the filling up of those barrages.

He expressed regret that pink party leaders lacked technical knowledge and criticised the previous BRS government for its careless execution of the Kaleshwaram project. Uttam said the previous government neglected quality, maintenance, construction, and designs, breaking all rules. He discredited the BRS leaders, stating that their words hold no value.

The minister said that the Medigadda barrage was like the heart of the Kaleshwaram project, which was built at an estimated cost of `94,000 crore. He alleged that BRS leaders were trying to downplay the incident by stating that only one pillar of Medigadda had collapsed. He accused the BRS of irresponsibly risking the interests of the state and farmers for petty political gains and reiterated the government’s commitment to following the recommendations of the panel.