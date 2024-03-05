Telangana: 35-year-old financial agent, involved in scams, kills three sons, ends life

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old finance company agent, reported to be involved in scams, killed his three sons before dying by suicide in Tangaturu village of Mokila late on Sunday.

The victim, identified as N Ravi, was working with Andhra Pradesh-based GSN Foundation that promised its investors higher returns on investment after a few months.

Ravi, who was previously employed as an agriculture office supervisor at a private institution, joined the finance company after he befriended Tirupathi Rao from Andhra Pradesh. “The firm had lured people by promising that if they deposit Rs 1 lakh, they would gain up to Rs 5 lakhs in six months,” said Mokila police inspector B Veera Babu.

“A lot of villagers invested in the scheme. However, when no returns came, they approached Ravi,” he added.

Deserted by company

When Ravi approached the management, he reportedly did not receive a proper response. Unable to reply to the agony of the villagers, Ravi allegedly killed his three young children — aged 13, 11 and 6 — by strangulation. Later, he went to an isolated place and hanged himself from a tree, the police said.

According to the police, Ravi’s wife had left for her native place in Shankarpally when the incident happened.

Mokila police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.