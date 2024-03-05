Telangana AICC in-charge at loggerheads with AICC secretaries: Sources

HYDERABAD: If the murmurs doing rounds of the Gandhi Bhavan are to be believed, internal discord is back in the Congress, but this time around, the leaders at odds with each other are not from the state unit of the party.

Congress insiders say that tension is brewing between the AICC in-charge for Telangana and the AICC secretaries who are unhappy with the former making key decisions without consulting them.

An indicator of the tension, which remains an undercurrent for now, was the fact that none of the AICC secretaries attended the recent public meeting at Chevella following the launch of the Gruha Jyothi and subsidised LPG schemes.

This was allegedly due to the AICC secretaries feeling sidelined and raising their concerns with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Differences impact filling up of nominated posts

The rift has become a matter of concern in the party, as the leaders who had been preaching unity for the party’s success are now at odds with each other.

In fact, the discord appears to have had an impact on the appointment of nominated posts. A key AICC functionary had recommended appointing a limited number of leaders for nominated posts, but the state leaders seem inclined to appoint a larger group, signalling a disconnect between the local leaders and the AICC team.

Internal dynamics reflect changes in working style

Insiders suggest that the internal dynamics are reflective of a changing working style introduced by the new in-charge, a phenomenon not uncommon when a leadership transition occurs in any state.

However, party sources are optimistic as they believe that despite the current challenges, the Congress is expected to perform well in the upcoming General Elections.

When TNIE reached out to Congress working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud regarding the differences between the AICC in-charge and AICC secretaries, he downplayed the rumours. Mahesh Kumar asserted that all party functions and decisions are proceeding smoothly, and any internal matters will be resolved within the party.