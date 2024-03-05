Telangana: Degree student beaten to death by juniors in Nizamabad hostel

NIZAMABAD: A student died in a clash between two groups in the BC Welfare Hostel at Kathi Kota in Bodhan town in Nizamabad district on Sunday night.

The clash occurred over a trivial issue between degree final and intermediate second-year students.

According to Bodhan Station House Officer (SHO) S Veeraiah, degree final-year student H Venkat advised his juniors in intermediate to focus on studies because examinations were in progress. Taking offense to his unsolicited advice, a group of six members attacked Venkat leading to his fall on the floor. Immediately, some students shifted him to the local government hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police inspected the hostel and identified the six students who attacked Venkat. The police later said that Venkat died due to serious internal injuries. The police said that at the time of the incident, the warden was not in the hostel but the other staff were on duty.

Venkat was a native of Thippari thanda of Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy district. After receiving information, Venkat’s parents rushed to Bodhan on Monday. They staged a protest at the police station. They demanded punishment for whoever was responsible for his death. They also demanded payment of compensation to Venkat’s family.