Telangana: Fire engulfs unused coaches at Kazipet Station; no casualties reported

HANAMKONDA: A major fire broke out in the unused passenger coaches at the Kazipet Railway Station, here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.
On seeing the smoke engulfing the coach, the passengers and locals immediately informed the railway authorities. The Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) authorities rushed to the spot. The fire department was later informed.
One fire tender was rushed to the spot from Hanamkonda. Five fire personnel took one hour to control the fire.
According to the Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities, the unused passenger coaches were being taken towards Secunderabad for scrap in the loco shed. One of the coaches, No. 987519, caught fire on line No. R6 at Kazipet Railway Station. With the alert from the locals, we rushed to the spot and controlled the flames.
The loss and extra damages will be estimated by the South Central Railway (SCR) authorities at Secunderabad. The Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) requested an inquiry by the Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) about the incident.
Speaking to the media, Hanamkonda Fire Officer A Nagaraju stated that the one unused passenger coach was gutted in a fire in the backyard of Kazipet railway station. The coach is not in use. We got the call from the RPF around 7:30 a.m. One fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire. There were no casualties, said Nagaraju.
When Express contacted, Kazipet Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) M Ram Murthy stated a case was registered and being investigated.