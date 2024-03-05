Telangana: Fire engulfs unused coaches at Kazipet Station; no casualties reported

HANAMKONDA: A major fire broke out in the unused passenger coaches at the Kazipet Railway Station, here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

On seeing the smoke engulfing the coach, the passengers and locals immediately informed the railway authorities. The Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kazipet Government Railway Police (GRP) authorities rushed to the spot. The fire department was later informed.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot from Hanamkonda. Five fire personnel took one hour to control the fire.

According to the Kazipet Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities, the unused passenger coaches were being taken towards Secunderabad for scrap in the loco shed. One of the coaches, No. 987519, caught fire on line No. R6 at Kazipet Railway Station. With the alert from the locals, we rushed to the spot and controlled the flames.