Telangana govt suspends intelligence officer accused of spying on ex-DGP

HYDERABAD : The state government on Monday issued orders suspending former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Deputy Superintendent of Police Dugyala Praneet Rao.

The suspended officer, who was currently working in the DGP office, is facing allegations of misuse of power. Praneet Rao, who was a DSP during the tenure of the previous government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, was accused of tapping the phones of opposition party leaders under the garb of SIB operations.

Besides, in 2021, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was then an opposition party leader, alleged that Praneet Rao and his team were also spying on the DGP.

Addressing the media in Karimnagar back then, Revanth had said, “On the direction of the CM, about 30 police officers led by Dugyala Praneeth Rao put the DGP under surveillance. Many police officials are facing issues in the department.”