BRS looted Telangana, now Congress collecting ‘Rahul tax’: Minister Kishan Reddy

SANGAREDDY: Union Tourism Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said while the previous BRS government looted the state, the Congress government is now collecting “Rahul tax”.

Speaking at a meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patancheru mandal, he said: “The BRS looted Telangana’s wealth. Only one family benefited from the nine-and-a-half-years rule of the BRS.”

“Now, it has not been 100 days since the Congress formed the government. But it has already started collecting ‘Rahul tax’ in the state,” he added.

“During its regime, the BRS perpetrated corruption. It ran land, sand and liquor mafia in the state. People who felt that the BRS was not doing any good, voted the Congress to power. Unfortunately, the Congress too is doing nothing for the people,” he said.

“In fact, a large amount of money is now being collectedfrom builders and industrialists as ‘Rahul tax’. Both the BRS and Congress are corrupt parties and there is a secret agreement between the two,” he claimed and added that, the BRS and Congress are not only corrupt parties but also those who benefit only the family members of their leaders. BRS chief KCR too wants to see his son KTR become the CM, Kishan added.