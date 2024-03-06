CM Revanth to lay stones for elevated corridors on Mar 7, 9

HYDERABAD: With the Ministry of Defence (MoD) greenlighting the construction of elevated corridors that would pass through defence lands in Secunderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to lay the foundation stones for the projects on March 7 and 9.

The foundation stones for a six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction (at Gymkhana Grounds) to Outer Ring Road (ORR) Junction near Shamirpet on Rajiv Rahadari State Highway-1 will be laid on March 7, and another foundation stone for a six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR Junction near Kandlakoya on National Highway-44 will be laid on March 9. The estimated cost for the two corridors is around `9,000 crore (excluding land acquisition cost). These corridors are expected to alleviate traffic congestion for commuters travelling from JBS to Shamirpet and Paradise to Medchal, resulting in time savings, reduced pollution, and fewer accidents. Unlike the PVNR Expressway, toll tax may be proposed for these two corridors.

Official sources said this development will facilitate the enhancement of transportation routes toward northern Telangana. The project involves constructing elevated corridors in congested areas and widening existing roads to six lanes with two-lane service roads to ensure safe traffic operations and accommodate future traffic growth. The project corridor includes various components such as strengthening/widening of existing pavement and bridge structures, construction of new bridges, rehabilitation of cross drainage structures, junction improvements, vehicular and pedestrian underpasses, road furniture, bus bays, truck lay-bys, way-side amenities and toll plazas. The total construction cost for this corridor is around `1,375 crore, with a construction cost per km of around `75.71 crore.

Similarly, the six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise to ORR Junction near Kandlakoya spans 18.350 km and requires the acquisition of both private and defence land totalling 22.600 hectares. Additionally, a double-decker corridor for Metro rail is also being planned, the sources said.