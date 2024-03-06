HM, teacher suspended over molesting charges in Telangana

NALGONDA: Nalgonda district’s Education Officer, Bhikshapati, on Tuesday announced the suspension of Headmaster Pole Venkataiah and teacher Shyamsundar for alleged sexual misconduct involving girl students at a government DIET primary school in Nalgonda.

Reports revealed that Pole Venkataiah and Shyamsundar were accused of inappropriate physical contact and verbal advances, including saying “I love you,” which caused emotional distress to the students. Upon receiving complaints from concerned parents, the district education officer initiated an inquiry. Following investigations by the Nalgonda MEO and DIET college principal, it was confirmed that the HM and teacher had indeed sexually harassed the girl students. The DEO submitted the inquiry report to district collector Harichandana Dasari for further action.

In response, the DC directed the education officer to suspend both the HM and the teacher. Additionally, there are reports of leaders from a teachers’ union and other faculty members allegedly pressuring the parents of the victimised students to not report the incident to the police.