HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BRS and Congress were providing covering fire for each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that “their corruption would not go on for much longer as the BJP knows how to carry out surgical strikes as well as air strikes”.

Addressing a public meeting in Sangareddy district, Modi accused the Congress government of “sitting” on files regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as it fears that some members of the grand old party are also part of the scam.

“Telangana is the new ATM of the Congress,” the prime minister said.

Launching a tirade against “family-run” political parties, he said that the families in power grow stronger while the states are destroyed. “Do such families have the licence to loot?” Modi asked.

He said that such “family parties” were detrimental to youth and talent. Stating that leaders of such parties only care about their families, Modi said that every family in the country matters to him.

“Unlike Opposition leaders who have stashed black money in foreign banks, I use all the money and gifts I receive for the service of the nation,” Modi said. Stating he does not have a house of his own, Modi said that his government has constructed four crore pucca houses across the country.

Thanking the people of Telangana for their love, he said that he would return this affection in the form of development. “This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

BJP, BRS will join hands after LS polls: CM

Hyderabad: Predicting that the BJP and BRS will join hands after the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he was saying this as leaders of these two parties were saying that the Congress govt in the state would collapse in the next five months. Revanth said that he sees the Lok Sabha elections as a referendum on his govt. “We welcome airstrikes and surgical strikes on corruption. In fact, we are ready to support such strikes,” Revanth said

Projects Inaugurated

Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre at Begumpet Airport

Doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings

MMTS train service from Ghatkesar - Lingampally via Moula Ali - Sanathnagar

Four-laning of the 40-km-long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161

Upgradation of 47-km-long Miryalaguda to Kodad Section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders

Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline

140 crore people are my family, says Modi

Highlighting his promise to provide all necessary support for the empowerment of the Madiga community, Modi pointed out that a high-level panel has been regularly holding meetings with members of the community to understand their concerns. Under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 6,000 is being given every month to farmers in the state, he said.

Reiterating the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ slogan, the prime minister said that the Congress and its allies do not have any idea that the 140 crore people of India consider him as a part of their family.

Modi “guaranteed” that India would become the world’s third-biggest economy. “This will be fulfilled because it is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.