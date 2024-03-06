PM Modi starts work on projects worth Rs 6.8K cr in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects – totalling more than Rs 6,800 crore – spanning major sectors such as road, rail, petroleum, aviation and natural gas in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Among the various projects, the prime minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre at Begumpet Airport. Set up by the Airports Authority of India with over Rs 350 crore, the state-of-the-art facility aims to upgrade Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. The primary R&D activities in CARO will include airspace and airport safety, capacity and efficiency improvement programmes and developing technologies and products in identified fields for future needs, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said, “CARO will give a research and development platform to the aviation startups in the country.”

Modi also inaugurated the doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar - Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings. He further flagged off the inaugural MMTS Train Service from Ghatkesar – Lingampally via Moula Ali – Sanathnagar. With this service, he said that many areas of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will be connected making it convenient for passengers.

The two NH projects include four-laning of Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project, which is a part of the Indore - Hyderabad Economic Corridor, will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. He also inaugurated the upgradation of the Miryalaguda to Kodad section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29-km-long Pune-Hyderabad section of NH-65.

Further, the PM launched the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The pipeline will ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, Vijayawada, and Malkapur near Hyderabad.