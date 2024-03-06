Ryots call for tankers to save crops as major projects go dry in Telangana

NALGONDA: Due to lack of abundant rain and insufficient water in borewells in the state, farmers in parts of Nalgonda district are resorting to supply water to their crops through tankers to protect them. The major projects in the district, Nagarjunasagar and Musi, are facing shortage of water, leading to a crop holiday being declared under Sagar.

Speaking to TNIE, M Parusharam from Kesharajupalli village in Nalgonda mandal, said: Out of the five acres of my land, only three acres of paddy have been planted. This is the first time in 15 years that I have faced such a problem with irrigation water. Over the last 20 days, I have been using tankers to supply water to my crops. I have called for as many as 80 tankers so far at a cost of Rs 500 each.”

Parusharam said that he is hopeful the situation might change, and water would be supplied.

To address this issue, the CPM leaders handed over a representation to the Nalgonda District Collector Harichandana Dasari on Monday, urging assistance for farmers who have suffered crop losses due to drought.

CPM state secretariat member Julakanti Rangareddy and district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy emphasised the need for water release through Nagarjunasagar left canal and pond filling to preserve crops, alleging that the state government is not taking necessary actions.

In response to the crisis, government administration officials from the revenue and agriculture departments have formed teams to assess the crop damage and submit a report to the government. They explained to the collector that without government intervention, farmers would struggle to recover are urged the DC to bring the matter to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Farmers across the state are facing similar situations, and are demanding the government take supportive measures.