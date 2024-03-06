Telangana: Accused in student murder case sent to remand

NIZAMABAD: In the murder case of H Venkat (21), a degree student from Bodhan, the police have sent the accused to judicial remand.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC, against seven individuals, including three minors who have been sent to an observation home.

The incident occurred at the BC Welfare Hostel in Bodhan town on Saturday during a clash between Venkat and Intermediate students who were preparing chits for copying. Venkat suffered serious injuries during the altercation and succumbed to them.

In response to the incident, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar directed heightened security at all hostels and residential educational institutions in the district.

Kavitha demands Rs 15L ex gratia to kin of student

BRS MLC K Kavitha accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of negligence, attributing his indifferent attitude as the primary cause of the murder of Degree student H Venkat at a BC welfare hostel in Bodhan town on Saturday night. She pointed out that the absence of the hostel warden and watchman during the incident escalated a minor issue into a fatal clash, resulting in the death of one student. She blamed the Congress government for ruining the prospects of the eight students.Kavitha visited the deceased’s family in their native village Thipparam in the Yellareddy Assembly constituency.