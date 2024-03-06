Telangana: SI celebrates rowdy sheeter’s b’day in Mogullapally PS, sparks outrage

BHUPALPALLY: A Sub-Inspector (SI), T Madhav Goud, celebrated a rowdy sheeter’s birthday at the Mogullapally police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday. The incident came to light on Tuesday as photos and videos surfaced on the internet.

According to sources, rowdy sheeter V Mahender Goud was named as (A3) in a murder case eight years ago. Residents are speculating that such celebrations at the police station may convey wrong messages to the public.

Since joining, the SI and the rowdy sheeter have developed close ties on community lines. Initially, the rowdy sheeter’s name and photos were displayed on the police station’s history board, along with a banner in front of the station.

Speaking to TNIE the SI said, “the rowdy sheeter knew him as a scribe, and his colleagues came to me and celebrated in my presence.”

Mogullapally residents are demanding action against the SI, expressing concern about justice for the common people if a law enforcement officer joins in the celebrations of a rowdy sheeter.

According to Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao, the SI misunderstood the situation during the birthday celebration. He stated that a memo would be issued to the SI soon.