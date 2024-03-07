As mercury rises, beware of heat strokes, say doctors in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: With the onset of the summer season and rising temperatures, the heat has started taking a toll on the health of those in the city. The rising heat is leading to heat exhaustion, especially in the high-risk groups such as the elderly and children, as observed by medical practitioners.

On March 4, the IMD had issued a yellow alert in the state as maximum temperatures are expected to range around 36 to 40o C until March 7.

Doctors said that cases related to heat exhaustion have increased over the past one week, with major symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue, lethargy, myalgia (muscle pain), mild fever, and weakness.

Dr Hari Kishan Boorugu, consultant physician and diabetologist at a private hospital in Hyderabad, said, “Heat syncope (fainting) is observed mostly in the elderly, due to exposure to heat. Although we are seeing few cases as of now, going forward, there will definitely be a high risk of heat strokes and dehydration as the summers become harsher. In addition, school children also have to take extra precautions as the exam season is also going on.”

Elderly people above 60 years of age, people with co-morbid conditions such as kidney ailments, cardiac patients, and diabetes patients, as well as children below ten years of age, are at a high risk of heat-related illnesses. While severe heat strokes might be a concern later, the persistent flu is a major concern among doctors. Doctors also stressed that the symptoms were Covid-like, as it has become endemic now, and since the testing was very low, it was difficult to identify the cases from other viral fevers.

Dr Shiva Raju K, head of the Medicine department at KIMS Hospitals, informed TNIE, “Despite the start of summer, the flu has been on the rise and we are seeing many cases of viral fever, respiratory tract infections on a daily basis. In some cases, patients also complained of loss of smell and taste.”

The doctor further advised adequate vaccination for the elderly as well as children to avoid further complications, besides the precautionary measures of using masks at public places for those who were infected and hand sanitization in general.

Doctors also said that groups of people who were highly exposed to sun such as delivery boys, labourers, motorists, and sports persons should exercise extra precautions to prevent heat strokes.

Dr Rahul Agrawal, HOD of internal medicine and an infectious diseases specialist in a private hospital, told TNIE, “People enrolling in sports tournaments are at high risk of heat strokes. Few deaths have been reported in the past during outdoor games. Also, it is a misconception that staying indoors can avoid heat strokes. Sudden changes in temperatures from air conditioning to the outdoors can also put the person at risk of heat exhaustion and strokes”.

Dos and Don’ts, according to doctors