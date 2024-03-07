CM Revanth calling PM ‘bada bhai’ not wrong: BJP MP Bandi

KARIMNAGAR: Even while stating that there was nothing wrong with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of the saffron party striking a pre-poll alliance with any party in Telangana.

Addressing a gathering during his Prajahita Yatra at Kesavapatnam village in Manakondur Assembly constituency, he found fault with the BRS leaders for politicising Modi-Revanth meeting.

“What’s wrong in the chief minister calling the prime minister peddanna (elder brother)? Modi, of course, is like a big brother for Telangana. Why are the BRS leaders criticising the CM? It is shameful on their part to politicise it,” the Karimnagar MP said.

He said the chief minister should continue to maintain cordial and friendly relations with the Centre, instead of adopting a confrontational stand. “Otherwise, the people of Telangana would have to face difficulties,” he said.

Dismissing the claims of the BRS leaders that the Congress and BJP would join hands in future, Sanjay said it would never happen.

“The Congress and BJP have two entirely different ideologies. These two parties can never work together. The BRS leaders should stop this nonsensical talk,” he said.