CM Revanth Reddy to inaugurate 3 new sewage treatment plants

HYDERABAD: To achieve comprehensive sewage treatment in Greater Hyderabad limits, three new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) — at Mir Alam tank near Zoo Park, Nalla Cheruvu (Uppal) and Pedda Cheruvu (Kapra) — are set to become operational on March 8 and 9. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate these plants.

These three STPs, with a total capacity of 145.50 MLD, are part of the government’s plans to operationalise 31 new STPs. The ambitious project, estimated at Rs 3,866 crore, aims to treat the entirety of Hyderabad’s daily sewage output of around 2,000 MLD. The completion of all 31 STPs by the end of this year is expected to make Hyderabad the first city in the country to achieve 100% sewage treatment. The national average is below 40%.

While the STPs in Kokapet (15 MLD) and Durgam Cheruvu (7 MLD) became operational recently, another 10 plants are nearing completion. The 41.5 MLD capacity Miralam STP in Rajendranagar utilises Sequential Batch Reactors (SBR) technology. This plant will address sewage flows in Zone-44 and Zone-45 catchment areas.

Similarly, the 86.5 MLD STP at Nalla Cheruvu in Uppal, constructed under Package-I, also employs SBR technology and will cater to sewage flows in designated catchment areas. Meanwhile, the 17.5 MLD STP at Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal, costing Rs 74.81 crore, is ready for operation with the capacity to treat sewage from Pedda Cheruvu, Nacharam, HMT Nagar, and adjoining areas in Uppal Circle.

Of the total sewage generated in Hyderabad, 772 MLD (approximately 40%) is currently being treated by existing 25 STPs. The newly operational and upcoming treatment plants, divided into three packages, will enhance the city’s sewage treatment capacity.