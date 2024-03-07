Congress government will reopen Muthyampet sugar factory in Mallapur: Sridhar Babu

JAGTIAL: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, along with MLAs Aduluri Laxman Kumar, Medipally Satyam, K Sanajay Kumar, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, and Collector Shaik Yasmin Basha, inspected the Muthyampet sugar factory in Mallapur mandal, which was shut down a few years ago, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister alleged that due to negligence of the previous BRS government, the sugar factory was shut down. Several times, farmers and factory management requested the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but he neglected the issue. As part of the repayment process, hundreds of crores are pending, he said.

Sridhar Babu said the Congress government is committed to reopen the factory. He said that after the formation of the Congress government, a special committee was constituted to reopen the factory. “Issues have been discussed with management, farmers, and officers. At any cost, we are ready to reopen the factory for the welfare of sugarcane farmers. The government wants to see smiles on the faces of farmers. The Muthyampet sugar factory was included in the Congress election manifesto as a top priority,” the minister added.

Sridhar Babu noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already reviewed the action plan with factory management for reopening.