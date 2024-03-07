Former Sirpur MLA to dump BRS for Congress

ADILABAD: Disappointed by the BRS striking an electoral alliance with the BSP, the pink party’s Kumurambheem-Asifabad district unit president and former Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, along with his brother and ZP chairman Krishna, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The duo has decided to join the Congress on March 12.

Konappa attributes his failure to retain the Sirpur seat in the recent Assembly elections to BSP state president and its candidate RS Praveen Kumar though the seat was secured by the BJP’s Palvai Harish Babu.

Interestingly, Konappa won the Sirpur seat in the 2014 Assembly polls on a BSP ticket.

The two-time MLA is set to organise meetings with the constituency-level leaders, including ZPTC, MPP members and municipal chairman and councillors on March 7 and 8, following which he will be joining the Congress on March 12.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the local Congress leaders are against the BRS leaders and former MLAs joining the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. They are angry with the BRS leaders for targeting them and for putting them behind the bars when the pink party was in power.

The Congress leaders believe that the BRS men are now trying to join the Congress because they want to continue with their illegal activities and want protection from the government.