Help Telangana Congress make Rahul the PM: Revanth to voters

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Congress would rule in Telangana for the next 10 years.
Kicking off the party’s election campaign from Mahbubnagar, the TPCC president urged people to ensure that the Congress wins at least 14 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana in the upcoming polls. “With the support of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi should become the prime minister,” he said.
AICC secretary and former MLA Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, who is keen to contest from Mahbubnagar, held a public meeting — Palamuru Prajaa Deevena Sabha — to mark the conclusion of his Palamuru Nyaya Yatra. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana statehood in 2014 after many sacrifices and losses. Referring to BRS president
K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged that Telangana has been ruled by a cruel and evil person for the last 10 years.
Expressing indignation at KCR saying that the Congress government would not survive for long, Revanth said, “Prime Minister Narender Modi and former CM KCR are saying that the Congress government will collapse in the next three months to six months.”
He warned KCR against attempting to dislodge the ruling dispensation. Evil politics should be put aside, he opined.
The chief minister said that a conflict between state and Union governments will not serve any purpose and will be injustice to the people of Telangana. On Modi’s recent visit, Revanth said, “Some people are asking me why I gave a few representations regarding state issues to the PM during his visit to Telangana. I did not meet the PM behind closed doors. In the presence of others, I asked him to contribute to the development of the state by allocating more funds and projects. Believing that courtesy to a guest is our culture, I have given respect to the PM. I fulfilled my responsibility as the CM. If the BJP government at Centre does not cooperate towards the development of Telanagana, I will tour all states and fight against Modi.”
Attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the chief minister said the BRS stood for “Billa Ranga Samithi” and criticised former minister KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. BRS leaders looted Telangana like a band of robbers, he said.
He said that his father or grandfather didn’t rule the state or give him lakhs and crores of rupees. “I didn’t become the chief minister by using my father’s name or influence,” Revanth said.
MLC bypoll
The TPCC chief announced Jeevan Reddy as the candidate for Mahbubnagar Local Bodies MLC bypoll, which is scheduled for March 28. The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, who shifted from the BRS to Congress. He contested and won from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency.
‘We shall overcome drought-like situation together’
Assuring farmers that the government would stand by them no matter what, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the administration is preparing to tackle the drought-like situation in parts of the state. “There is a drought-like situation in the state and we will face it together. Due to lack of proper rainfall for a year, the water in the reservoirs is getting low, hence the situation is getting serious,” the chief minister said