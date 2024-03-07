Help Telangana Congress make Rahul the PM: Revanth to voters

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the Congress would rule in Telangana for the next 10 years.

Kicking off the party’s election campaign from Mahbubnagar, the TPCC president urged people to ensure that the Congress wins at least 14 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana in the upcoming polls. “With the support of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi should become the prime minister,” he said.

AICC secretary and former MLA Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, who is keen to contest from Mahbubnagar, held a public meeting — Palamuru Prajaa Deevena Sabha — to mark the conclusion of his Palamuru Nyaya Yatra. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana statehood in 2014 after many sacrifices and losses. Referring to BRS president

K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged that Telangana has been ruled by a cruel and evil person for the last 10 years.

Expressing indignation at KCR saying that the Congress government would not survive for long, Revanth said, “Prime Minister Narender Modi and former CM KCR are saying that the Congress government will collapse in the next three months to six months.”