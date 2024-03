HYDERABAD: To address the traffic situation in Cyberabad, all IT parks in the area have been asked to depute a few security marshals during peak traffic hours. This was discussed at a meeting held by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) with the CEOs of approximately 30 IT firms.

With more companies returning to a completely work-from-office setup, the traffic situation in the IT corridor needs urgent intervention. During the discussion, the IT companies agreed that if four or five security personnel are deployed near the entry and exit points of their premises, it could help regulate the traffic.

Speaking to TNIE, the CP said that the move to ask IT parks to depute security marshals was based on a joint discussion with the CEOs of IT parks, who are also major stakeholders in the situation. “It is so that we can multiply the abilities of traffic personnel,” he added.

SCSC associate director Rajendra Prasad said that for about six months now, three companies have already been deputing forces to aid the traffic police. “They help the traffic personnel from 8.30 am to 11.30 am and 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm. This experiment has been working very well so far, and in the recent meeting, we discussed expanding this,” he added.

CP points out shortage of personnel

The CP, however, pointed out that there is a shortage of traffic police personnel deployed in the area. “There are only about 900 traffic police personnel in the commissionerate. For the area under Cyberabad, this is grossly inadequate,” said Mohanty.

“Not all 900 personnel are deployed on the ground. The number is inclusive of the police who work in administrative roles,” he shared.

Asked about recruiting more traffic police personnel, the CP shared that he is writing a proposal to the government in this regard.

“The works are already in process. As you know, the chief minister has also ordered the deployment of more homeguards to manage traffic,” Mohanty said.