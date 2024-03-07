Man from Hyderabad, conned into fighting for Russia, killed in war

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man from Hyderabad, who was allegedly forced into joining the Russian forces after falling prey to job fraud, has been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war front. Following reports, the Indian Embassy in Russia confirmed the news of Mohammed Asfan’s death on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, “We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. The mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India.” According to AIMIM, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was also given an update in this matter earlier on Wednesday.

Another youth from Narayanpet district, Muhammed Sufiyan, is also said to have fallen prey to the same fraud and is currently in Russia. Speaking to TNIE, his brother Syed Salman said that in a message received on Tuesday, Sufiyan and others told him that they were not safe. “Two Indians have already died. We request the authorities to rescue my brother and the other Indians,” Salman said.

On February 21, a Gujarati youth was killed in a drone attack in Donetsk.

Asfan had landed in Moscow along with two others from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir on November 12, 2023. In Hyderabad, Asfan was working as a manager in a clothing brand showroom. He was recruited as a “helper” to the Russian military forces by Faisal Khan, who runs a YouTube channel: Baba Vlogs. Asfan is survived by his wife and two children.

Speaking to TNIE in February, Asfan’s brother Mohammed Imran had said the victims were promised a salary of Rs 45,000 for the first three months and more than Rs 1 lakh thereon. They were also promised Russian visas and citizenship for them and their families after one year, Imran had added.

The man who had accompanied Asfan from UP had informed his family that while he managed to escape to Moscow, the 30-year-old had sustained two bullet wounds in his leg.