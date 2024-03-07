NDSA team arrives in Telangana for KLIS inspection

HYDERABAD: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) expert committee, headed by former chairman of Central Water Commission

J Chandrashekhar Iyer, arrived here on Wednesday and held a preliminary meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other officials before leaving for Medigadda in the evening.

Though the committee was asked to submit its report within four months on the damages caused to barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and suggest a way forward, the Irrigation minister requested them to submit the preliminary report at the earliest.

The officials of Irrigation department gave a PowerPoint presentation to the visiting team,which is expected to visit Medigadda and Annaram barrages on Thursday and Sundilla barrage on Friday.

Later speaking to the media, Uttam said that he asked the officials to furnish whatever information was sought by the committee. The government would take stern action against those officials who fail to provide required information to the visiting team, he said.

The NDSA, based on the state government’s request, constituted the expert team to assess the damage to the Medigadda and other barrages. The Union government issued a GO on Saturday for this purpose.

“We have suggested that the most advanced technology in the world should be used for the tests. It will be good for the state government to repair the damages and put the barrages back into use,” Uttam said.

He said that electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) tests would be conducted at all the damaged piers and the report would be submitted to the NDSA. The minister said that action would be taken against the construction company if the NDSA committee identifies any lapses on its part.

Stating the L&T had many business interests in the state, he said that the state government was moving ahead as per the law.

The construction company should be held accountable for the damages, and it must take care of repairs, he said and added that steps were being taken to order a probe by a retired judge into the Kaleshwaram project.

Slams Modi for new ATM jibe

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Telangana has become the new ATM for the Congress, Utam said: “The BRS and BJP were in power for 10 years and all permissions were accorded during their tenure. The BJP-led Union government did not order any probe into the irregularities of Kaleshwaram. Instead, the BJP government provided loans for the project.”

“It’s ridiculous of Modi to blame the Congress for the corruption perpetrated by the previous BRS government,” he said.