Telangana govt sanctions Rs 7 cr for construction of guesthouse at Dr MCR HRDI

HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the construction of a guesthouse at Dr MCR HRD Institute in the city.

The amount would be released from the funds available in the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, according to a GO issued by General Administration Department Special Chief Secretary Shashank Goel.

The guesthouse, once completed, can be used by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold meetings.

It may be mentioned here that the chief minister has not been using the Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Congress renamed Pragathi Bhavan as Praja Bhavan soon after forming the government in the state.

Revanth conducted a few review meetings at the MCR HRD Institute. Once the proposed guesthouse is completed, the CM is likely to use it as his camp office as it is located very close to his residence.

Currently, the CM holds all important official reviews at the Secretariat.