Telangana: New portals for Transco, 2 discoms launched

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launched online portals for TS Transco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL to streamline essential services such as acquiring new connections and modifying details through a single window system, enabling applicants to pay fees and track applications online while minimising human interaction, fostering transparency and curbing corruption.

The portals are accessible at www.tstransco.in, www.tssouthernpower.com and www.tsnpdcl.in and will allow consumers to receive timely updates on their mobile devices regarding their application statuses.

Officials anticipate that this digital transformation will expedite services and enhance transparency.

Applications submitted online will be promptly addressed, with senior officials overseeing the process, they said.