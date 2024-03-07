Telangana: SHO explains delay in lodging FIR against son of judicial officer

HYDERABAD: In a recent development regarding the delay in registering an FIR based on a rape complaint filed by a woman against the son of a judicial officer, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karimnagar Two-Town police station, Vodela Venkat, submitted an explanation before the Telangana High Court in compliance with an order dated February 16, 2024.

The explanation detailed the circumstances surrounding the delay in registering a complaint dated October 5, 2023.

According to Venkat, he received the complaint only on February 13, 2024, and on that day, he was out of station conducting an investigation in Crime No. 125/2024.

Consequently, the FIR was registered the following day, on February 14, 2024. While the explanation provided by Venkat has been accepted by the court, he has been cautioned to exercise greater diligence in the future regarding the registration of complaints.

This development comes after an earlier occasion where Venkat was directed to appear before the court on February 16, 2024. During that hearing, he informed the court that the FIR had been registered. However, the oral explanation provided by Venkat was not accepted, and he was instructed to furnish a written affidavit explaining the reasons for the delay.

Expressing deep concern and dismay over the inaction in registering the FIR despite court orders, the high court emphasised the seriousness of the matter, stating that bailable warrants would be issued against Venkat if he failed to appear.

The court rebuked the actions of Venkat, particularly highlighting the prolonged delay experienced by the complainant at the police station.

The court condemned what appeared to be an attempt to shield the accused due to familial connections to a district judge, asserting that such actions undermine the rule of law.

Following the submission of the written explanation by Venkat, the court expressed satisfaction with the affidavit and disposed of the writ petition.