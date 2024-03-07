We shall face drought-like situation together: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Assuring farmers that his government would stand by them no matter what, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the administration is preparing to tackle the drought-like situation in parts of the state. “There is a drought-like situation in the state and we will face it together. Due to lack of proper rainfall for a year, the water in the reservoirs is getting low, hence the situation is getting serious,” the chief minister said.

He said that farmers and leaders from erstwhile Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts were demanding the release of water from the reservoirs. “I appeal to farmers to understand the situation. It’s necessary to ensure that there is no drinking water shortage in the summer,” Revanth said.

He was speaking after launching the “Rythu Nestham” platform virtually.

The government aims to solve problems faced by farmers through Rythu Nestham.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, Agriculture department secretary and commissioner Raghunandana Rao, director Gopi, representatives of farmers unions Sunketa Anvesh Reddy, Nallamala Venkateswara Rao and Y Venkateswara Rao were present.

Addressing the video conference as part of the Rythu Nestham launch, the chief minister urged farmers to diversify crops, and not limit themselves to cultivating only paddy, cotton or chilli. He said that Telangana has suitable land and climate for growing 26 types of crops. “Crop diversification will increase yield and profit,” Revanth said.

He said that the agriculture department envisaged Rythu Nestham to become more accessible to farmers. “My government’s goal is to ensure farmers make a profit from their crops, instead of merely getting remunerative prices. Rythu Bharosa, loan waiver, making seeds available, purchase of crop products through IKP centres and market yards will be undertaken,” the chief minister said.

He said that as part of Rythu Nestham, the government is connecting through video conference to 2,601 Rythu Vedikas across the state. In the first phase, video conference units have been set up in 110 Assembly constituencies on a pilot basis.

The Agriculture department is implementing Rythu Nestham in coordination with the Prof Jayashankar Agricultural University with a budget of Rs 97 crore. With this, the state officials as well as the agricultural experts will directly talk to farmers in their villages, understand their problems and provide them crop-related advice and suggestions.