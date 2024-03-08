Buildings of colleges run by BRS MLA razed in Telangana's Dundigal

HYDERABAD: The Medchal-Malkajgiri district revenue authorities on Thursday carried out the demolition of permanent structures and temporary sheds at MLRIT Aeronautical and MLRITM colleges in Dundigal. The educational institutions are owned by BRS MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also the son-in-law of former minister and MLA Ch Malla Reddy.

The demolition was in response to a complaint by the Irrigation department, alleging that the constructions were situated within the Full Tank Level (FTL) buffer zone of Chinna Damara Cheruvu on the outskirts of the city. Following a survey, officials identified encroachments on 8-9 acres of land in the FTL buffer zone of the lake. Notices were issued to the management of the colleges, and Medchal district collector P Gowtham ordered the demolitions.

Executing the orders, officials from the Revenue, Irrigation and municipal departments, accompanied by the police, carried out the demolitions. A group of students and college staff tried to stop the officials from demolishing the buildings, resulting in mild tension. However, the officials explained the situation, following which the demolition was completed.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Rajasekhar Reddy at the Alwal police station following an altercation with the municipal deputy commissioner, Alwal Circle, Srinivas Reddy.

Recently, Medchal-Malkajgiri district revenue authorities razed an unauthorised road laid for the Malla Reddy Engineering College in Kamala Nagar. The officials said that Malla Reddy had illegally encroached upon approximately 2,500 square yards of land in the HMDA layout to construct the road.