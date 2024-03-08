CM Revanth Reddy: Indiramma houses for all beneficiaries at one location

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that his government intends to allot Indiramma houses to beneficiaries from all communities, including Dalits, tribals, BCs and minorities, at one location so as to ensure that there is no caste-based discrimination.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan in Hyderabad, he said that the directions to this effect have already been to the officials concerned.

“Earlier separate residential schools were established for SC, ST, BC and minority communities. The government, with an objective to eradicate caste-based discrimination, has decided to establish all Gurukuls in one campus in each Assembly constituency. As a pilot project, the foundation stone for one such integrated institution was laid in Kodangal,” he said.

“Education should not become an expensive commodity,” he said and added that money spent on education is not expenditure but an investment.

“Education provides opportunities to everyone to scale greater heights in life and career. Former IPS officer and state BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar and former IAS officer Akunuri Murali received recognition and are respected only because of their education and knowledge,” he said.

‘Jagjivan Ram an inspiration’

Lauding the efforts of Babu Jagjivan Ram in introducing many social reforms, Revanth said: “Jagjivan Ram started his political career with the Congress. Taking inspiration from Jagjivan Ram, the Congress government is working for the upliftment of the poor and marginalised communities in Telangana.”

He also recalled that the Telangana Bill (Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill) was passed in Lok Sabha when Jagjivan Ram’s daughter Meira Kumar was Lok Sabha Speaker.

“The whole of Telangana will remember Meira Kumar for her contribution in formation of a separate state,” he said.