Congress’ Operation Akarsh to counter BRS, BJP threats?

HYDERABAD: The recent remarks by leaders of the BJP and BRS regarding the longevity of the Congress government in the state have fuelled discussions in political circles, with many wondering about the stability of the A Revanth Reddy-led government while others are waiting for a counter from the ruling party. Veteran analysts say that they believe that the response to these threats could be in any form, including a defensive move aimed at safeguarding the government.

It could also be in the form of “Operation Akarsh” initiated by the Congress, attracting 12 to 14 MLAs to the fold of the grand old party in the first phase. Analysts say that the success of this operation would largely hinge on the Lok Sabha election results. If the BJP wins a bigger chunk of the LS seats in the state, the Congress is likely to face a problem. If the Congress performs well, the immediate threat will wane, analysts say.

It is believed Revanth will respond strongly to comments threatening his government’s collapse and will take appropriate countermeasures, including possibly executing “Operation Akarsh”. Many believe that the CM may use the comments by BRS and BJP leaders to his advantage by portraying these parties as destabilising forces.

He can also use the comments to welcome MLAs from the two parties, especially the BRS, into the Congress fold and thus show that his government is not just resilient but also thriving. A senior minister, responding to the comments, said that the Congress adheres to its constitution. He said that if rivals attempt to disturb the system, it can implement an action plan to protect the people’s rights.

It must be mentioned here that the Congress is not welcoming legislators from the BRS into its fold, saying that manoeuvres like “Operation Akarsh” are not part of its ideology.

On Thursday, former minister and Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy, along with his son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA met Vem Narender Reddy, adviser to the chief minister. A few days ago, BRS MLAs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, T Venkat Rao and Prakash Goud also met the chief minister. This sparked speculation that they may switch allegiance. However, the MLAs dismissed these rumours, saying that they were loyal to the BRS and had met the chief minister only for constituency development.

Congress leaders too said that the MLAs have the right to meet the chief minister.

In this scenario, the situation in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress government is tottering, is on the minds of one and all. The Himachal situation may be enough motivation for the chief minister to launch the Congress version of “Operation Akarsh” and bolster the strength of the party to 80 in the Assembly.

In fact, some analysts believe that the Congress leadership may even think along the lines of merging a major chunk of the BRS into its ranks.