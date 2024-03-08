Ryots suffering, start supplying water, says KT Rama Rao

KARIMNAGAR: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that farmers were suffering due Congress government’s reluctance to repair the damaged piers of Medigadda barrage.

During his visit to Karimnagar to oversee the arrangements being made for the BRS Kadana Bheri public meeting scheduled for March 12, Rama Rao also visited farms where the crops are going dry due to lack of irrigation water.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Just three out of 86 piers at Medigadda suffered damage. It is the responsibility of the government to repair those piers immediately. Farmers are suffering. The government should take up repair works and start supplying irrigation water from Kaleshwaram project to the farm lands.”

Earlier, Rama Rao unveiled the Kadana Bheri poster.

Addressing the gathering, he urged the cadre to strengthen party at the booth-level and to ensure that its candidates perform well in the upcoming elections. MLA Gangula Kamalakar and former MP B Vinod Kumar were present on the occasion.