Tadicherla coal block-2 to be handed over to SCCL

HYDERABAD: The Union government in principle agreed to hand over Tadicherla coal block-2 to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka disclosed this after meeting Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi on Thursday. He described the decision as good news. The deputy CM, who also met Union Power Minister RK Singh, said that it was possible to achieve five million tonnes coal production in Tadicherla coal block-2 located in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

He alleged that the previous BRS government never asked the Centre to allocate Tadicherla coal block to the SCCL in the last 10 years.

Vikramarka also asked Pralhad Joshi to clear the obstacles for coal production in the Naini coal block in Odisha, which was allotted to SCCL. The Naini coal block was allotted to Jaipur power plant. As there was no production in Naini block now, the SCCL was spending huge amounts to provide coal to Jaipur plant.

The Union minister assured them that he would speak to the Odisha CM and see that the Naini coal block becomes functional. The deputy CM also submitted proposals to RK Singh on establishing solar panels at various places in the state under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the scheme, the poor can set up roof-top solar panels. The Centre would give subsidy and the state government would bear the remaining cost. The Union power minister responded positively to the proposal.