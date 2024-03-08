Telangana HC rejects IMG Academies Bharat plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed the writ petition filed by M/s IMG Academies Bharat Pvt Ltd., represented by its co-chairman Ahobala Rao alias Billy Rao, challenging the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government to cancel the land allotment to the company.

In its ruling, the court cited that the executive power of the state government, under the constitutional scheme, is co-extensive and co-terminus (having a common boundary) with the legislative power. The court highlighted that the execution of sale deeds in favour of the petitioner under Article 298 of the Constitution does not prohibit the state Legislature from enacting laws within its legislative powers.

During previous hearings, the senior counsel for the petitioner had contended that the MoU and sale deed are protected under Article 298 of the Constitution. However, the advocate general had countered by pointing out discrepancies in the MoU, stating that it was signed without Cabinet approval and the land was undervalued. It was further argued that the petitioner, not being directly connected to IMG Academies Bharat Pvt Ltd, was involved in fraudulent activities against the state government.

The legal dispute dates back to 2003 when the then TDP government allotted 850 acres of land on the outskirts of Hyderabad to the company for developing standard sports facilities. However, three years later, the Congress government labelled the allotment as a scam and consequently cancelled the land allotment along with the MoU.

On February 28, the high court had reserved its orders and on Thursday, it pronounced its verdict. The court found no merit in the writ petition and subsequently dismissed it.