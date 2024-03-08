Telangana: SSC exams from Mar 18 to April 2

HYDERABAD: The Director of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, on Thursday announced the commencement of the SSC public examinations from March 18 to April 2.

The exams will be scheduled from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, except for the first language composite course and science subjects. The timings of the first language (composite course) are 9.30 am to 12.50 pm, whereas for the science subject, part -I physical science and part -II biological science timings are 9.30 am to 11.30 am on two separate days.

A total of 5,08,385 students, 2,57,952 boys and 2,50,433 girls have registered for the examination in 2,676 centres across the state.

A control room has also been constituted at the office of the DGE for the convenience of the students and can be contacted by dialling 040-2323-0942.

The DGE further announced that hall tickets and printed nominal rolls have been dispatched to the schools through the concerned district education officers in the state. Candidates can collect the hall tickets from the school head masters and can also be downloaded from the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

The office also said that any corrections in the medium or subject codes while issuing the hall tickets have to be informed by the school headmasters to the DGE immediately.

The DGE said that students and staff are prohibited from carrying mobile phones and electronic gadgets inside the examination centres.

Govt declares half days for schools from March 15 to April 23

Hyderabad: The School Education department has announced half days for school-going students from March 15 to April 23, the last working day of the academic year 2023-24. All the primary, upper primary and high schools under all the managements — government aided as well as private management are directed to function from 8 am to 12.30 pm and mid-day meals to be provided at 12.30 pm. However, the special classes for the preparations of SSC public examinations for Class 10 will continue as usual. Moreover, schools which serve as SSC examination centres will function from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Test, time and assistance