3-day CREDAI property show begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 13th edition of the CREDAI Hyderabad Property Show commenced in the city on Friday. In the course of the three-day event, industry players will showcase their latest projects and innovations for the benefit of prospective home buyers.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the state government will double the supply of drinking water in Hyderabad. Referring to the state government as a “friendly” one, he said that the government will also focus on improving road connectivity.

According to the minister, 2.5 lakh applications are pending in the Dharani and the portal created a lot of hardships for the people. He assured that the government will work to smoothen the registration process.

V Rajashekhar Reddy, president of CREDAI Hyderabad, said that the real estate sector is witnessing a strong demand for premium houses apart from houses in the price range of Rs 25-Rs 50 lakh.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he said that the proposed Musi Corridor will elevate the city’s appeal and generate employment.