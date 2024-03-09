CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates minorities school, junior college in Ibrahimbagh

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday inaugurated a Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) school and a junior college in Ibrahimbagh, Hyderabad.

After inaugurating the two institutions, the chief minister interacted with teachers and students. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and Advisor to Telangana government Mohammed Ali Shabbir were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the CM, soon after returning from Delhi, headed to a private hospital in Madhapur to meet his brother Tirupathi Reddy, who was hospitalised due to some illness.