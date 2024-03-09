Exam fear? Inter student jumps off college terrace in Telangana's Hanamkonda

HANAMKONDA: Polugula Sahithi, a 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student, allegedly jumped off the terrace of a private college late on Thursday.

It is learnt that Sahithi left behind a suicide note in which she said that she was taking the extreme step because she did not want to stay in the college hostel and was also scared that she was going to perform poorly in the ongoing Intermediate exams. Sahithi hailed from Gatlakaniparthi village of Shayampet mandal in Hanamkonda.

Learning about Sahithi’s death, her father Polugula Prabhakar and other relatives rushed to the college.

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar said that his daughter was a bright student and that she never indicated that she was worried about her studies or expressed reluctance to staying in the hostel.

He said that he noticed knife injuries on Sahithi’s hands and suspected foul play involving the college management.

