Malla Reddy meets KCR, KTR, says not leaving BRS

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy, along with his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, met BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Nandinagar residence on Friday and explained the reasons behind his recent meeting with Vem Narender Reddy, adviser to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He reportedly told the BRS chief that he met Narender regarding the demolition of the buildings of the colleges run by his son-in-law by Municipal and Revenue authorities. The former minister insisted that there was no political reason behind his meeting the adviser to the CM.

BRS sources said that KCR enquired about the present status of the structures and advised Malla Reddy to oppose the demolition legally. The former minister reportedly informed KCR that none of his family members were interested in contesting from Malkajgiri in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Malla Reddy had lobbied for the ticket for his son Badra Reddy, but after the demolition of his son-in-law’s college buildings, he has gone back on his decision. Malla Reddy also met BRS working president KT Rama Rao and made it clear that he and his family members have no inclination to join the Congress.

Malla Reddy grabbed 1,200 acres: Mynampally

Meanwhile, Congress leader Mynampally Hanumantha Rao alleged that Malla Reddy grabbed 1,200 acres of land, worth over Rs 25,000 crore. He, however, said that the Congress will welcome Malla Reddy into the grand old party fold if he hands over the grabbed lands to the government.