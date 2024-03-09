Congress list: Only four names from Telangana raise anxiety levels

HYDERABAD: The AICC on Friday released a list of 36 candidates, including four from Telangana, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. These four candidates are Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Zaheerabad, K Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy from Mahbubnagar and P Balaram Naik from Mahabubabad.

While party seniors in the state believe that the high command wants to wait for strong leaders to join the Congress from the BRS and the BJP, the fact that their names were missing from the list has increased anxiety among aspirants.

Almost the entire state unit of the Congress expected the AICC to clear eight to nine candidates from among the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. The relatively short list has caught everyone, most of all leaders who had been the only applicants for tickets from specific constituencies, by surprise.

For example, MLC T Jeevan Reddy is the only applicant for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha ticket. Similarly, Bonthu Sridevi, the wife of former mayor Rammohan, who jumped ship from the BRS to the Congress, was the only aspirant from the grand old party for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha ticket. For the Chevella ticket, ZP chairperson P Suneetha Mahender Reddy was expecting the ticket. Likewise, G Vamshi was aspiring for the Peddapalli ticket, Dommati Sambaiah the Warangal ticket and Neelam Madhu Mudiraj the Medak ticket.