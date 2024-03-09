Tahsildar executes sale deed without verification in Telangana, suspended

KARIMNAGAR: Veenavanka mandal Tahsildar N Tirumal Rao, who violated registration guidelines by registering a land under another name without the knowledge of the owner, who resided in the US, was suspended by Collector Pamela Satpathy on Thursday.

According to the suspension order, the tahsildar intentionally executed a registered sale deed bearing Document No. 1254/2023 without proper verification of the vendor, Ramidi Supriya, as required by the process. He was suspended under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 8 of the TS Civil Services (Classification, Control, Appeal) Rules, 1991.

It is learnt that 22 guntas of land existed in the Veenavanka mandal in the name of Supriya. However, Dharani operators Arun colluded with Sukasi Suresh, Neela Purnachander, and Md Akbar, removing Supriya’s photo and forging her signature.

In the absence of the tahsildar during his duty, Suresh facilitated a registration. Upon noticing this, the tahsildar filed a complaint with the police against Suresh, resulting in a case being registered at Veenavanka police station.

Furthermore, without the knowledge of Tirumal Rao, it was reported that in the past, the deputy tahsildar and a Dharani operator issued a family certificate. In the meantime, orders were issued by the collector to remove Dharani operator Arun, and the deputy tahsildar was transferred to the collectorate.