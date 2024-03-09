Telangana HC directs SCB to take action against two function halls

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court directed the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) to take action against Bantia Gardens and Imperial Gardens for causing noise pollution. The authorities of the Bowenpally police station were instructed to conduct regular patrols in the vicinity of function halls and take measures to minimise inconvenience to the public caused by their operations.

The court also directed the state government to ensure strict adherence to the provisions outlined in a circular regarding noise pollution, dated March 5, 2024, throughout Hyderabad. In response to the court’s directives, the government has circulated the circular to various function halls in Hyderabad.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by SCB residents, expressing concern over the noise disturbances and highlighted excessive noise levels extending beyond permissible hours, particularly after midnight. The colonel had highlighted the adverse impact of noise pollution on residents, particularly those belonging to the military services, and urged the court to intervene.