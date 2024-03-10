KLIS officials’ failure to give correct info irks NDSA

HYDERABAD: National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) Expert Committee chairman Chandrasekhar Iyer reportedly critcised the engineers and officials of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme for not providing accurate details about the project.

After a two-day inspection of the damages caused to Medigadda and other barrages, the committee held a meeting with the state officials at Jala Soudha in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sources said that the NDSA officials spoke in person to the engineers in charge of the dam. The six-member expert committee first met Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja and later had a one-on-one meeting with engineers-in-chief. They sought information pertaining to the Kaleshwaram project.

Sources said that during the meeting, Iyer expressed anger at the lack of clarity among some officials in explaining the details of the project. He is reported to have expressed dissatisfaction with the information provided by the state authorities.

The state officials are learnt to have come up with excuses for not being able to provide information on the project and they had no answers to the questions raised by the NDSA committee.

In spite of the state government’s directive to all the engineers involved in the construction of the Kaleswaram project to attend the important meeting, former ENC Muralidhar Rao skipped it. The entire irrigation project was built under the supervision of Muralidhar.

The NDSA expert committee, which concluded its tour of Telangana on Saturday, is likely to submit its report soon. While constituting the committee, the Central government had instructed it to submit its report in four weeks.