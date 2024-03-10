Many prominent leaders in Telangana waiting to join BJP, Kishan tells Nadda

HYDERABAD: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday summoned the party’s state president G Kishan Reddy to Delhi to review the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Kishan informed Nadda that some prominent leaders in Telangana are waiting for the green signal from the BJP high command to join the saffron party fold.

He told Nadda that former Mahabubabad MP Prof Seetaram Naik, former Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao and former MP Godem Nagesh will join the party once the national leadership gives its approval.

Kishan reportedly told Nadda that two former BRS MLAs — from Nalgonda and Warnagal — have expressed interest to join the BJP on the condition that they are given tickets to contest for the Lok Sabha seats.

Nadda told Kishan that the party has decided that it will not enter into any alliance in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections and would contest the polls on its own.

Sources confirmed that the BJP Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday or Monday to finalise the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha seats across the country, including eight in Telangana.

The new entrants in the BJP are likely to be accommodated in the party’s second list of candidates and may be fielded from Mahbubnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies.