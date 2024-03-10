Scaremongers lying, no water scarcity: TS Minister

KARIMNAGAR: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday rejected reports that Karimnagar city was facing a drinking water scarcity.

“Don’t try to create a scare that there is water shortage in Karimnagar. Three tmcft water was released from Sriramsagar to Mid Manair.” the minister said in a press release here.

He said that the government’s appeal to people to use water judiciously due to lack of adequate rainfall has been politicised.

“I have already appealed to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to ensure that there is no shortage of water for drinking and cultivation in the summer season. The minister has responded positively,” Prabhakar said.

He said that there is no shortage of drinking water as 3 tmcft has already reached Mid Manair from SRSP and the project now has 12 tmcft, while there is another 7.5 tmcft in Lower Manair Dam.