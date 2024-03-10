Tata Tech to set up skill centres in 65 govt ITIs across Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Technologies to set up advanced technical skill training centres in 65 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with the representatives of Tata Technologies at the Telangana Secretariat on Saturday.

The state government is implementing this project at an estimated cost of Rs 2,700 crore. Tata Technologies will construct the required workshops, and install machines and other equipment apart also from appointing tutors to provide training to the youth. As part of the project, nine new long-term and 23 short-term courses will be introduced in the ITIs.

Officials signed the agreement documents in the presence of Revanth, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Employment Training Department Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, Tata Technologies president (Global HR, IT, Admin and Education) Pawan Bhageria and other representatives were also present.

On the occasion, the chief minister pointed out that a huge gap is visible between the curriculum offered in the institutions and the requirement for skilled manpower for industries. He added that the new skill development training project is being taken up to bridge that gap and make available courses that provide more employment opportunities to the youth.