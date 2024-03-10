Water treatment plant comes up in Patancheru

SANGAREDDY: A wastewater treatment plant was inaugurated in the Pashamylaram industrial area under Patancheru mandal on Saturday.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarasimha and Konda Sureckha took part in the programme and were accompanied by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Re Sustainability Limited managing director Goutham Reddy. The zero liquid discharge common effluent treatment facility was established with an estimated budget of Rs 104 crore.

On the occasion, Health Minister Rajanarasimha said the PIA has experienced steady growth since its inception in 1980. Among the 540 industries set up in the area, 60 are pharmaceutical or chemical industries, he added.

The CEPT offers a layer of defence and provides a roadmap for the sustainable operations of the pharmaceutical industry, he added.

Later, Prasad said the government was taking measures to address pollution issues caused by such industries.