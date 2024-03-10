Why is BJP forming alliances if Modi is sure of winning 400 seats, asks Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the BJP was forming alliances with the TDP and other parties if he was sure of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the fact was that the BJP was afraid of losing the upcoming General Elections.

“Modi says that the BJP will win 400 seats. If so, why do they need an alliance with TDP, even in Telangana? Why is Modi looking for alliances?” Revanth wondered, adding that the NDA is a patchwork quilt with regional parties in every state.

“Rahul Gandhi will soon become the prime minister and Telangana will get more funds for developmental activities and projects,” Revanth said. He said that once the elections are over, he will take up the responsibility of developing Medchal like the High Tech city. “Due to the standoff between the BRS government and the Centre, many developmental projects were halted. We are now taking up these projects,” Revanth said.

“Some people are saying that my government will collapse in six months. We did not come to power by accident. Those who want to topple our government, remember, not just the walls of your farmhouse, even the bricks will not remain standing,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the tour of the NDSA-appointed expert committee, he said: “I don’t know whether Medigadda is useful or not as 10 pillars have sagged by two metres. Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams were constructed during Congress rule. BRS government constructed Kaleshwaram with over Rs 1 lakh crore and it is collapsing.”

Responding to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s allegation that women are being denied reservations in recruitment, Revanth said that his government has given 30,000 jobs in 90 days of which women got about 45% of the jobs.