Congress faces tough task to finalise candidates in three LS segments of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a virtual mini battle is taking place between top leaders of the Congress, including ministers, regarding the selection of candidates for three segments.

The top leaders are reportedly lobbying hard to get tickets for their preferred candidates.

For instance, intense lobbying is on for Khammam ticket. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s brother Prasad Reddy have already applied for this ticket.

Both Vikramarka and Srinivasa Reddy are believed to be trying their best to get the high command’s nod for Nandini and Prasad respectively.

Interestingly, Vikramarka’s brother Mallu Ravi too is eyeing a ticket. Ravi, who was appointed as the state government’s special representative in Delhi, resigned from the post as he was aspiring for a ticket. He wants to contest from Nagarkurnool segment.

Now the situation is such that the party’s state leadership is now under tremendous pressure in finalising the Khammam candidate.

According to sources, if Mallu Ravi gets the party nod, Nandini is unlikely to be considered for Khammam ticket. There is also a caste equation in allocating tickets in the three reserved segments.