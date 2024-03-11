Crops going dry, provide compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers: KTR

KAMAREDDY / HYDERABAD: Claiming that crops are going dry due to lack of irrigation water and power issues, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded that the state government provide a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to farmers affected by drought-like situation.

Addressing the pink party workers from Kamareddy Assembly constituency, the former minister challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to prove his magathanam (manliness) by implementing all the assurances given by the Congress to the people of Telangana in the run up to the polls. “The chief minister should ensure that a GO is issued on providing Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy. The government should also implement the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme without further delay,” he said.

“Revanth announced that all the promises made by the Congress will be fulfilled within 100 days. It has been 92 days since the Congress formed the government but it has not implemented most of the schemes,” the BRS leader added.

“If the government fails to fulfil their promises, the BRS will raise the voice and question the government on behalf of the people. We won’t let the Congress escape,” Rama Rao said.

Tackle drought, resolve farmers’ problems: Ex-min

Similarly, Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy demanded that the state government initiate measures to tackle prevailing drought-like conditions in the state and resolve the problems being faced by the farmers.

Addressing the media here, the former minister said: “People are suffering due to shortage of drinking and irrigation water. Crops are drying up and farmers are suffering as they don’t known how to deal with the situation.”

“Water from Kaleshwaram project can be used to tackle these issues but the Congress government is deliberately neglecting this aspect,” he added.