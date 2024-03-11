Locals allege uranium survey in Nallamala; officials reject claims

NALGONDA: Residents of several villages under Nallamala forest area have alleged that the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) along with state mining officials conducted surveys near the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) last week to identify uranium mining sites. However, officials have rejected the claim saying no such activities are being carried out in the area.

Apart from an aerial survey on a helicopter, a few officials also went into the forest after descending using parachutes, the locals added. The Assembly had previously passed a resolution against taking up uranium mining in the Nallamala forest area.

Since 2003, officials have conducted surveys for uranium deposits in Devarakonda, Chandampeta and Pedda Adiserla Pally mandals. The Union government had entrusted the UCI and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) to collect samples. UCIL officials have already confirmed the existence of uranium reserves in hundreds of acres of land in Chitriyala Gutta of Chandampet mandal, Peddamunigala village, Peddagattu, Nambapuram, Komatithanda and other villages of Pedda Adiserla Pally mandal. Since the start of the initiative, the locals raised concerns against uranium survey mining.

Experts have warned of the risk of water contamination of the Krishna river waters. Many locals have conducted demonstrations to halt excavations. In August 2003, the then Nalgonda district collector RP Sisodia organised a public hearing, which was obstructed by the public. Subsequently, in 2005, a public hearing was convened for the establishment of a uranium purification plant at Sheri Palli was prevented. In 2016, attempts by UCIL officials to collect samples were thwarted by villagers.